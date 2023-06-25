Man charged with attempted murder in Regina after allegedly running over victim twice

Warning: This story contains descriptions that some readers may find disturbing.

A man in Regina is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly running over a stabbing victim twice before fleeing from officers at high speeds.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were called to Victoria Avenue and St. John Street at around 5 a.m. on Saturday after a woman was reportedly laying in the street.

Police found the woman, who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds, a news release said, and approached a 54-year-old man in a nearby truck.

According to the release, the truck then reversed at a “high rate of speed” and ran over the woman on the street.

Officers ordered the man to stop the vehicle, but he allegedly refused and began driving again at high speeds, toward the woman on the street and RPS officers.

Officers fired shots at the vehicle, but the woman was run over again before the driver fled the area, police say. A suspect was arrested shortly after in a rural area northeast of Regina.

Paramedics took the woman to hospital, but no details on her condition were given.

The accused faces two counts of attempt to commit murder, one count of operation of a conveyance dangerous to the public, one count of flight from a peace officer and one count of failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

The accused will appear in provincial court on these charges on Monday, June 26.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is expected to monitor police board reviews of the use of firearms as well as the pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing, according to RPS.