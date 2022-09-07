Man charged with attempted murder in Scarborough drive-by shooting that left 5 men injured in April

A man has been charged with attempted murder in a Scarborough drive-by shooting that left five Muslim men injured after they attended midnight prayers back in April.

At around 1 a.m. on April 16, a group of approximately 10 to 15 individuals were celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and gathered in a parking lot after they finished praying, in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

A vehicle then drove by and an occupant or occupants opened fire towards the group, initial police reports said.

Four male victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth victim, who also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, made his own way to hospital.

The hate crime unit was initially involved in the investigation but a week after the incident police said they were “confident” that the men were not targeted because of their Muslim faith.

Investigators also said there was no evidence to suggest the victims did anything to incite the incident or were involved in gang activity.

The suspect vehicle, which was described as a dark blue, four-door sedan with dark wheel rims, was last seen headed northbound along Markham Road shortly after the shooting.

After what police said was an extensive investigation, a suspect has been charged nearly five months after the shooting.

On Sept. 5, police said they located and arrested Toronto resident Muhammad Ashan Naseer, 20, in the area of Plantain Way and Flycatcher Avenue.

At the time of his arrest, police said Naseer had a loaded firearm in his waistband.

Naseer is facing multiple charges, including five counts of attempted murder, and discharge firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest.

Nasser is known to police, Watts said.

“This individual, we allege, perpetrated a very, very dangerous and wanton disregard for human life and struck five people with six rounds,” Toronto police Superintendent Steven Watts said at a news conference on Sept. 7.

Police now believe there were no other suspects in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.