Man charged with beating taxi driver outside Edmonton 7-Eleven
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 34-year-old man is facing aggravated assault charges after a taxi driver was taken to hospital in southeast Edmonton Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the 7-Eleven and ESSO location at 34 Street and 43 Avenue around 5:45 p.m.
A caller told police that a taxi driver was assaulted by his passenger, who fled the area on foot.
The 62-year-old driver of the cab was taken to hospital, but was expected to survive his injuries.
The passenger was arrested without incident a short time later. He faces aggravated assault and possession of a forged document charges.
-
Protesters in Downtown Winnipeg plan to stay put despite provincial plan to end mandatesDespite plans from the province to lift all restrictions by mid-March, organizers of the protest in Downtown Winnipeg say they are sticking around for the long haul.
-
One man arrested, another escapes as Airdrie RCMP execute warrantAirdrie RCMP say an officer had to jump out of the way of a speeding vehicle driven by a man wanted on warrants who was fleeing as investigators approached.
-
North Bay meat processing plant looks to build abattoir, create 150 new jobsA company called Canada Meat Group is looking to expand its North Bay operations.
-
After the pandemic killed his coffee cafe, this Edmonton man started selling beans by bikeAn Edmonton man who lost his 13-year-old coffee business during the pandemic has rebooted it from the seat of his bicycle.
-
VIU getting ready to offer first-in-Canada program on psychedelic-assisted therapyVancouver Island University is set to become the first accredited university in Canada to launch a psychedelic-assisted therapy course.
-
Toronto woman charged after fire truck stolen from station, driven through door: policeToronto police have laid charges against a woman accused of stealing a fire truck at a station in The Beaches Thursday.
-
Arrests made in 3 separate stranger assaults in 1 day in downtown VancouverVancouver police say they were called to three different stranger assaults in the downtown core on Wednesday, and officers were able to arrest suspects in all three.
-
'It's almost like a wine': Maple syrup season in the Rose CityA longtime hobby has turned into a sweet neighbourhood delight as one south Windsor couple prepares for the return of maple syrup season.
-
COVID-19 testing company improves its system after Winnipeg man receives test results without being testedA COVID-19 testing company has taken steps to improve its system after a Winnipeg man received a negative test result even though he was never tested.