Man charged with being impaired after multi-vehicle crash in Barrie sends 5 to hospital

A driver accused of being impaired and leaving the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie is facing charges.

Police say the crash involving three vehicles happened around 1:15 Friday morning at the intersection of Bayfield Street and Hanmer Street.

Five people were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road between Livingstone Street and Carson Road was closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

Police arrested one of the drivers, who was found a short distance away.

The 46-year-old man is charged with impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Police ask anyone with information or video footage from home security or dash cams to contact them at 705-725-7025.