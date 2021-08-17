Man charged with break and enter northeast of Edmonton

A man was charged after a break and enter incident in Sangudo, northeast of Edmonton, according to RCMP.

The incident happened on Aug. 11, Mayerthorpe RCMP said officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man trespassing on private property.

When RCMP arrived, witnesses told them a man entered a home and then left on foot, according to police. He was located in a neighbouring backyard and arrested.

The property where the man was arrested had been forcibly entered and there was damage to the front door, added RCMP.

Matthew Donahue, 37, of Sangudo has been charged with break and enter as well as mischief to property under $5,000.

“While in custody, Matthew Donahue also damaged an RCMP vehicle and the holding facility,” said RCMP in a news release.

Donahue was released after a bail hearing and if scheduled to appear in court in Mayerthorpe on Sept. 9.