Man charged with break and enter northeast of Edmonton
A man was charged after a break and enter incident in Sangudo, northeast of Edmonton, according to RCMP.
The incident happened on Aug. 11, Mayerthorpe RCMP said officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man trespassing on private property.
When RCMP arrived, witnesses told them a man entered a home and then left on foot, according to police. He was located in a neighbouring backyard and arrested.
The property where the man was arrested had been forcibly entered and there was damage to the front door, added RCMP.
Matthew Donahue, 37, of Sangudo has been charged with break and enter as well as mischief to property under $5,000.
“While in custody, Matthew Donahue also damaged an RCMP vehicle and the holding facility,” said RCMP in a news release.
Donahue was released after a bail hearing and if scheduled to appear in court in Mayerthorpe on Sept. 9.
-
Airdrie RCMP investigating following theft of boat and trailerAirdrie RCMP is seeking public assistance trying to locate a boat and trailer that were stolen Sunday night.
-
'It doesn't look good': Premier's low profile strategy under renewed scrutiny during dual B.C. crisesPremier John Horgan’s summer vacation at a time when homes are being destroyed by wildfires and B.C. is grappling with a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has struck a nerve.
-
A look at Nova Scotia's new premier, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim HoustonFor the first time since 2009, Nova Scotia will have a Progressive Conservative premier.
-
Coyote bites 2 people during early morning picnic in Stanley ParkConservation officers are warning the public yet again about the threat of aggressive coyotes in Stanley Park after two more people were bitten early Monday morning.
-
'That really touches my heart': Edmonton teen gifted basketball, hoopA north side Edmonton family is saying “thank you” to their community after a teen was given a basketball, a hoop and a gift card to Sport Chek.
-
-
Risky but ambitious petition to keep RCMP in Surrey officially launchedThe first person to sign a petition against a new police service in Surrey was met with a round of applause Tuesday afternoon.
-
Dead body found in OrilliaPolice say they have found a dead body in the City of Orillia.
-
Barrie Live Music Show holds second in-person concertA group that has been hosting live concerts online throughout the pandemic while fundraising for the community held its second in-person show on Tuesday evening.