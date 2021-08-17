Man charged with break and enter northwest of Edmonton
A man was charged after a break and enter incident in Sangudo, northwest of Edmonton, according to RCMP.
Mayerthorpe RCMP said officers on Aug. 11 responded to a report of an intoxicated man trespassing on private property.
When RCMP arrived, witnesses told them a man entered a home and then left on foot. He was located in a neighbouring backyard and arrested.
The property where the man was arrested had been forcibly entered and there was damage to the front door, added RCMP.
Matthew Donahue, 37, of Sangudo has been charged with break and enter as well as mischief to property under $5,000.
“While in custody, Matthew Donahue also damaged an RCMP vehicle and the holding facility,” said RCMP in a news release.
Donahue was released after a bail hearing and if scheduled to appear in court in Mayerthorpe on Sept. 9.
-
The school division in Winnipeg making masks mandatoryOne school division in Winnipeg is making masks mandatory for the upcoming school year, despite the fact Manitoba’s back-to-school plan does not mandate masks.
-
-
Barrie tornado cost expected to exceed $35 millionThe estimated cost of the EF-2 tornado that struck Barrie a month ago is expected to be released Wednesday.
-
Missing woman, 83, found safeOttawa police say a missing 83-year-old woman has been safely located.
-
COVID-19 testing available at Fredericton airportThe Fredericton International Airport announced Wednesday it will have COVID-19 testing available for travellers headed to destinations requiring proof of a negative test result.
-
Feds drop court quest to keep documents on scientists' firing under wrapsThe Trudeau government is dropping its quest to have a court prohibit the disclosure of documents related to the firing of two scientists at Canada's highest security laboratory.
-
Police, family concerned for missing Manitoba womanOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
-
ATCO says CFO Dennis DeChamplain died unexpectedly of coronary failureATCO Ltd. says Dennis DeChamplain, chief financial officer of both ATCO and Canadian Utilities Ltd., died unexpectedly from coronary failure on Monday.
-