Man charged with break-ins, thefts across N.B., N.S.

A 31-year-old man is facing charges of theft after allegedly committing offences across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

According to a Tuesday news release, East Hants District RCMP responded to a report of a man trying to steal a tow truck from an Elmsdale, N.S., business around 5:10 a.m. on Dec. 27. The man drove to the business with a dump truck and left in the same vehicle.

Police say a pickup truck was reported stolen from a Lantz residential property later that day. A dump truck matching the description of the one seen in Elmsdale was left at the scene. Police later learned the dump truck had been stolen in Memramcook, N.B., earlier that day.

The release says police received further reports of break-ins and thefts across New Brunswick and Nova Scotia they believed to involve the same man.

Officers patrolling the Elmsdale business park saw a man matching the suspect’s description driving a silver Ford F-150 around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. Police say the driver refused to stop and after a brief pursuit arrested him on Highway 102 in Lantz.

Travis William Blanchard, from Troiss Ruisseaux, N.B., was charged with:

breaking and entering

possession of property obtained by crime

theft over $5,000

theft under $5,000

flight from a peace officer

Blanchard was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

