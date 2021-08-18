iHeartRadio

Man charged with breaking into Waterloo home

Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)

Police have charged a man who allegedly broke into a Waterloo home earlier this week.

In a news release, officials said the man forced entry into a home on Columbia Street overnight between Aug. 16 and 17.

He was charged with break-and-enter and criminal harassment.

12