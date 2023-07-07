Man charged with child pornography offences was teacher in Winnipeg, police say

Winnipeg police say a man charged with child pornography offences was working as a teacher in multiple school divisions in Winnipeg and Manitoba for more than a decade.

Officers from the Winnipeg police internet child exploitation unit got an alert in January that child pornography had been uploaded to an IP address in the city.

On July 5, police executed a search warrant at a home in the Seven Oaks neighbourhood, where officers found child sexual abuse imagery, and seized several electronic storage devices.

Alan Lindsay Veness, 59, was charged with possession and accessing child pornography, and released on a release order.

The charges against Veness have not been proven in court.

Police say investigators determined Veness had been employed as a teacher in several school divisions in Winnipeg and in Manitoba for about 15 years.

The Seven Oaks School Division said Veness was on its substitute list in 2021, but there is no record of him actually working for the division. The division confirmed he is not currently on its substitute list.

CTV News has reached out for comment from the five other school divisions in Winnipeg.