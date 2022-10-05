Man charged with distributing intimate images also charged with child pornography offences: police

A Manitoba man previously charged with distributing a woman’s intimate images online without consent has also been charged with multiple child pornography offences.

David Alexander Zegarac, 43, was charged last month after a woman came forward in April alleging he published her intimate photo online. According to Winnipeg police, another woman came forward after the charge was announced, saying she saw herself in intimate images posted online without her consent, and said she was 16 or 17 years old when the photos were taken.

On Oct. 1, Winnipeg police went to arrest Zegarac. During the arrest, police said he was “extremely uncooperative” and a Taser was used.

Zegarac has been charged with multiple child pornography-related offences, child luring, publishing an intimate image without consent and resisting a peace officer.

He was released on an undertaking with Crown-imposed conditions.

Zegarac was also charged in February for an incident at the Manitoba Legislature blockade.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that he faces 11 charges in connection to a hit-and-run at a Freedom Convoy protest at the Manitoba Legislative Building that injured four people in February.

None of the charges against Zegarac in any of the incidents have been proven in court.