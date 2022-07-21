Man charged with drug trafficking following investigation: RPS

A Regina man is facing several charges following the completion of a drug trafficking investigation on Wednesday.

Officers with the Regina Police Crime Reduction Team, as well as the Street Crimes Unit and Tactical Support completed the investigation following a search of a residence in the 4500 block of England Road, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Through the search, officers found almost $5,000 cash, 92.65 grams of fentanyl, 22.82 grams of methamphetamine, 5.3 grams of crack cocaine and ammunition for a gun.

The accused, a 43-year-old man from Regina, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, breach of firearms prohibition, breach of recognizance and possession of proceeds of crime.

He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday.