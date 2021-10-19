Man charged with firearms offences after fleeing police, colliding with vehicle in west end Halifax

A 23-year-old man is facing 13 charges after a police pursuit resulted in a two-vehicle collision in west end Halifax on Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 18, an officers observed a vehicle without its headlights on travelling on Windsor Street. After the vehicle entered a parking lot on Windsor Street, the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and fled from police.

Police say the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Almond and Oxford streets and struck another vehicle that was travelling through the intersection on Oxford Street.

The two occupants of the vehicle that was struck were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, fled on foot, and after a brief pursuit, was arrested without incident. Police say they located a firearm in his possession.

Tony Deangelo Beals, 23, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday to face charges of: