Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation

Brantford police have arrested an 18-year-old man as part of a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Henry Street, near Stanley Street, at around 7:30 p.m. A man was found there with “life-threatening injuries.”.

Police say the man received medical treatment, but was later pronounced dead in hospital. He's been identified as a 60-year-old man who was known to the accused. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

“Everything was all quarantined off,” said Christie Bauer, a nearby resident. “It is unsettling because this is a sleepy neighbourhood.”

Aedyn James Pickering, 18, of Brantford was arrested at the scene and is charged with first-degree murder.

Neighbours who spoke with CTV News said they didn’t know either individual personally describe the street as a safe area.

“I know a lot of these neighbours. The guy in front, the neighbours on my left, they are really nice people,” said Bruno Castillo, a nearby resident.

As of Friday afternoon, officers continued to monitor the scene. Police said the investigation into the death is still ongoing but they aren’t looking for any other suspects and there is no concern for public safety.

Some neighbours are hoping added precautions will keep similar incidents from happening in the future.

“I don’t want this kind of situation to happen again,” said Castillo.

“I would like to see more safety measures. We have children. This is scary for them,” added Bauer.

Aedyn Pickering appeared in court Friday morning and was remanded into custody.