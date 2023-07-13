Man charged with first-degree murder in central Edmonton death
A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of a 70-year-old man in central Edmonton last December.
Donn Austin Gauthier was charged with first-degree murder, arson, indignity to a body and breach of recognizance in connection to the death of Ronald Bell, the Edmonton Police Service said on Thursday.
The men did not know each other, investigators said.
Bell was found dead in a home in the area of 107 Avenue and 106 Street on Jan. 1.
"For investigative reasons, the cause of death continues to be withheld at this time," Edmonton police said.
The victim's last contact with friends came on Dec. 27, police said.
His vehicle, a black 2011 GMC Sierra truck, was seen leaving the alleyway behind the home later that afternoon.
EPS believes he had already been killed when the truck was spotted.
Police found the truck in Calgary with a stolen Spruce Grove licence plate on it.
In February, Edmonton police issued warrants for Gauthier's arrest.
