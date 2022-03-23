Man charged with first-degree murder in death of elderly woman in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 47-year-old man is now facing a charge of first-degree murder after an elderly woman attacked by a stranger in her home earlier this month died from her injuries.
On March 5, police responded to a call for service near the intersection of Daly Street and Drennan Street. Police said officers found a woman who had been the victim of a "vicious assault" inside the home.
The male suspect, who had fled the scene, was located by police and arrested.
James Michael Earley, 47, was originally charged with attempted murder, breaking and entering, weapon possession, and failing to comply with a judicial release order.
On Wednesday, police said the victim, 88-year-old Matilda O'Ray of Kingston, died in hospital.
Earley is now charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and failing to comply with a judicial release order.
Police say the victim and the accused did not know each other.
