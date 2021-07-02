Man charged with first-degree murder in 'deliberate' killing of Toronto police officer

A man has been charged with the alleged murder of a Toronto police officer Friday.

Umar Zameer, 31​, was charged with first-degree murder after appearing in court at Old City Hall on Friday.​

The officer died after being "intentionally" struck by a vehicle near City Hall overnight, Chief James Ramer said.

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup of 52 Division,” Ramer said while providing an update on the situation Friday morning.

Ramer said Northrup was responding to a call in the parking garage located underneath City Hall, near Queen and Bay streets, just after midnight when he was hit.

Northrup was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Ramer said.

Northrup's partner was also transported to hospital. She was treated and released, police said.

A large police presence was on scene in the hours following the incident, along with the service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Photos obtained by CTV News Toronto show a dark grey minivan with front-end damage being towed out of the parking garage by police.

Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the force, was in plainclothes when he and another officer responded to a priority call in the area. No other information about the call has been released by police.

Ramer said the officers were wearing police identification at the time of the incident.

Zameer ​will appear in court again at Old City Hall on July 23 at 2 p.m., room 112.

A publication ban has been issued and no further details about the incident will be released at this time, police said.

OFFICER REMEMBERED AS 'OUTSTANDING'

An outpouring of condolences followed news of Northrup’s death, with police forces and politicians across the Greater Toronto Area voicing their sympathies.

Police at 52 Division released a photo of Northrup in a tweet published Friday morning alongside the caption “You will be missed brother.”

In response to what TPS described as overwhelming feedback from the community, they have created an online Book of Condolences.

An emotional Mayor John Tory was on hand for the update from police and extended his condolences to Northrup’s family.

“The loss of life and the loss of a police officer is a searing kind of tragedy for the whole city,” he said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford showed his support for Northup and his family, and called the incident a “devastating loss.”

“I’m terribly saddened to hear the tragic news of Const. Jeff Northrup who was killed in the line of duty. Jeff served his community for 31 years. My deepest condolences to his wife, three kids and the entire Toronto Police Service,” Ford said in a tweet.

Former Toronto Police Chief and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said in a tweet, "We share your grief and mourn the tragic loss of a friend who died in service to his community."

Toronto Police Association President John Reid echoed those remarks while speaking to CP24. He said that the incident marks just “another unfortunate example” of the issues facing police officers in the city each and every day.

“These days, we always hope they never come, but unfortunately they do,” Reid said. “The officers here in Toronto have been experiencing more and more violence over the last few years.”

“The loss is going to be felt deeply by all of our members and the community.”

Tory said that flags will be flown at half-mast at City of Toronto locations, until further notice, to honour Const. Northrup’s memory.

The flag at Toronto Police headquarters has also been lowered and will remain at half-mast until the evening of the funeral for Const. Northrup.

