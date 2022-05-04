Man charged with first-degree murder in North York shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in North York earlier this year.

On Feb. 19, Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Flamborough Drive, at around 1:15 a.m.

There were reports of a dispute and multiple gunshots fired, according to police.

Officers arrived and located a man shot outside an establishment.

Police commenced life-saving measures but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Joshua Olson, of Toronto.

On Wednesday, police said a man had been taken into custody for the shooting.

John Cruz-Barros, 25, of Toronto was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was set to appear in court today.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).