Man charged with first-degree murder in Pat Stay homicide
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Halifax police have charged a man with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of battle rapper Pat Stay earlier this month.
Investigators arrested 31-year-old Adam Drake in Tantallon, N.S., Saturday, according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.
Drake is due in Halifax provincial court Monday to face a charge of first-degree murder.
Police found Stay, 36, suffering from stab wounds outside a nightclub on Lower Water Street in Halifax around 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 4. He later died in hospital from his injuries.
The medical examiner determined his death to be a homicide.
Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call 902-490-5020.
