Man charged with first-degree murder in south Edmonton hit-and-run

A 27-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder after a fatal hit-and-run in south Edmonton earlier this month.

The Edmonton Police Service was called to 119A Street and Rutherford Road on March 15 just after 2 a.m. after two men got into a fight on the street and one of them got into a vehicle, hit the other and drove away, police said.

Officers found the victim, 31-year-old Brad Coates, injured on the road. Coates succumbed to his injuries in hospital four days later.

His autopsy confirmed he died as a result of blunt force trauma, EPS said.

On March 25, Kevin Christian Ewen, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, dangerous operation causing death and failing to remain knowing death was caused.