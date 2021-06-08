Man charged with forging documents belonging to trucking company

A Brantford man has been charged with fraud following an investigation into alleged fraud involving a local trucking company.

Waterloo regional police started investigating in 2018 following reports of forging and uttering of proprietary corporate documents belonging to the company.

According to police, the accused allegedly populated documents with fabricated approval for disproportionate trade-in values in relation to used vehicles. Police said there were also documents with information for customers about vehicles that weren't actually in the trucking company's inventory.

The 62-year-old man has been charged with forgery and uttering forged documents.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.