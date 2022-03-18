Man charged with four counts of arson after multiple fires destroy buildings in southeast Sask.: RCMP

A 29-year-old man has been charged with four counts of arson after five fires were deliberately set near Alida, Sask. on March 16, according to RCMP.

RCMP were called to a camper trailer and house fire around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night on the same rural property.

An alleged assault involving two men also occurred in the same area.

Officers responding to the initial scene were then made aware of three additional fires; at a vacant residence in Alida, an administrative office and at an abandoned rural residence.

No injuries were reported, but police said all the buildings were destroyed by the fires.

The suspect was also charged with assault and two counts of breach of probation and will make his first court appearance in Estevan on March 21.

“If you have home or commercial video surveillance you are able to share with police from March 16, 2022 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. that may assist them with this ongoing investigation, please contact Carnduff Detachment at 306-482-4400,” RCMP said in a release.

Alida, Sask. is about 105 kilometres east of Estevan.