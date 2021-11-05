Man charged with fraud after taking deposits for home renovations: police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Waterloo regional police have charged a man who allegedly took deposits for home renovations but didn't perform the work.
In a news release Friday, officials said the allegations against the man went back to June 2018. According to police, people made arrangements for work on their homes, but it was never done and they were never given a refund.
A 36-year-old Kitchener man was arrested last week and charged with fraud over $5,000.
He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.
Police said they believe there may be other victims in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
