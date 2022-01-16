Man charged with impaired driving after 2 marked police cars struck
The Edmonton Police Service closed an area in McCauley Sunday morning for several hours to investigate a collision involving two police cruisers and a civilian vehicle.
Minutes before 7 a.m., two marked police cars parked in the area of 108 Avenue and 97 Street to respond to a call for service, EPS says.
The officers were walking to a residence when a BMW, northbound on 97 Street, struck the first parked police car, launching it into the second cruiser.
"Thankfully, no officers were injured," said Cheryl Shepherd, EPS spokesperson, in a statement. "All three vehicles were heavily damaged as a result of the collision."
Police say the male driver sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody after being treated by EMS.
On Monday, EPS confirmed that Frie Gebrai, 43, was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle, impaired operation over 80 milligrams, failure/refusal to provide a breath sample, and resisting a peace officer.
