Man charged with impaired driving after driving off escarpment: Owen Sound police

The Owen Sound Police Service say that just after 6 p.m. on Friday, police received several 9-1-1 calls regarding “a truck driving off the cliff” on the upper east side of the city.

Emergency personnel then responded to the escarpment area at 20th Street East and 5th Avenue East where they located a heavily damaged Chevrolet Silverado lodged in the trees down the escarpment.

The driver was found standing next to the driver’s door, where he was examined for injuries.

Police determined that the 45-year-old male driver was under the influence of alcohol and had been driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested and taken to Grey Bruce Health Services where breath samples revealed he had one-and-a-half times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Police say the driver had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days, and has been charged with operation while impaired, operation while impaired — over 80mgs and dangerous operation.

“Based on the location and the time of day we are very fortunate that no pedestrians were injured during this incident. Police would also like to thank members of the public as some witnesses attempted to assist the driver and several provided assistance to police during the investigation,” said investigating officer PC Boyle.

The following day, first responders and city officials returned to the scene of the accident where the truck was towed from the side of the escarpment.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court in relation to the charges later this month.