Man charged with impaired driving after falling asleep at vehicle stop: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged a man with impaired driving after they said he fell asleep at a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
The man allegedly drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Delware Avenue and Brant Avenue around 2:30 a.m., and was driving erratically.
Police said they pulled the man over and he was "showing signs of impairment," including laboured movements, drooping eyes and excessive sweating.
Officers said the man fell asleep when they went to their cruiser to run his licence.
The man was arrested and they found 13.66 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
A qualified drug recognition expert at the police station said he was impaired by a controlled substance.
The 23-year-old Kitchener man was charged with impaired operation and possession of a controlled substance. He's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.
