Man charged with impaired driving after pedestrian seriously injured: Lumsden RCMP

A man is facing several charges in an incident that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.

Lumsden RCMP said officers were called to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Grand Avenue in Buena Vista just before noon on Sunday.

RCMP said the pedestrian was struck by a driver who then left the scene. The man who was hit by the vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

One hour later, RCMP officers arrested a man in connection to the hit and run at a home in Buena Vista.

The 51-year-old suspect is charged with failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm, dangerous of a conveyance causing bodily harm and operation of a conveyance while impaired by drugs causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Regina on Dec. 15.