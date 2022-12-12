Man charged with impaired driving after roll-over crash in Guelph
A Burlington man has been charged with impaired driving after rolling his truck in Guelph early Sunday morning.
Police say the pickup drove straight through the T-intersection at Victoria Road South and College Avenue East, collided with a guardrail and rolled onto its roof.
The driver was treated on scene by paramedics and did not sustain any serious injuries. Police noticed signs of impairment and arrested the 19-year-old driver. Testing at the police station confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.
He was charged with impaired driving. His license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The man was one of three arrested for impaired driving in Guelph this weekend.
At 11:17 p.m. Friday, a 40-year-old Toronto woman was arrested following a traffic stop right outside the Guelph police station.
Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, a 53-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample at RIDE spot check downtown.
-
'I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one:' Russell, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prizeA Russell, Ont. man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.
-
'She's a legend': B.C. dance duo Funkanometry gets boost from star Annie LennoxGrammy award winner Annie Lennox was apparently blown away when she saw a video of two young Canadians dancing to the Eurythmics hit song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).
-
Coldwater gingerbread house creator wins south of the borderBeatriz Muller entered her gingerbread creation into the 30th anniversary of the U.S. National Gingerbread House Competition.
-
New Indigenous-owned tech company launches in SaskatchewanBirch Narrows Dene Development Inc. (BNDDI), MMLK Group Inc., and Superior Strategies have paired up to create All3Innovation LP, a new majority Indigenous-owned technology business.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
'We are ready,' Ski resorts to open this weekSki resorts across the region have been waiting for temperatures to drop to open the slopes to winter enthusiasts, and Mother Nature is providing this week.
-
Northern Ont. couple win lottery for third time, prize winnings up to $1.5MThe wins just keep coming for an Elliot Lake, Ont., couple, who won the lottery for the third time recently, taking home $250,000 in the OLG’s Instant Crossword Deluxe.
-
Man who murdered his wife on busy Winnipeg street granted day paroleA man convicted of murdering his wife in broad daylight on a busy Winnipeg street nearly three decades ago has been granted day parole despite documents saying he has a moderate to high risk to re-offend.
-
'Our resources are being put to the test': 10 shootings reported in Edmonton in first 2 weeks of DecemberThe Edmonton Police Service is investigating 10 separate shootings that have happened since Nov. 30.