Man charged with impaired driving after roll-over crash in Guelph

A Burlington man has been charged with impaired driving after rolling his truck in Guelph early Sunday morning.

Police say the pickup drove straight through the T-intersection at Victoria Road South and College Avenue East, collided with a guardrail and rolled onto its roof.

The driver was treated on scene by paramedics and did not sustain any serious injuries. Police noticed signs of impairment and arrested the 19-year-old driver. Testing at the police station confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

He was charged with impaired driving. His license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The man was one of three arrested for impaired driving in Guelph this weekend.

At 11:17 p.m. Friday, a 40-year-old Toronto woman was arrested following a traffic stop right outside the Guelph police station.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, a 53-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample at RIDE spot check downtown.