Man charged with impaired driving after semi-truck collides with several parked vehicles

The driver of a semi-truck is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision involving seven other vehicles on Park Street Tuesday.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said officers were dispatched to Park Street and 17th Avenue East around 3:40 p.m., in a news release Wednesday.

Police said initial investigation shows a semi-truck travelling southbound on Park Street collided with seven parked vehicles. The driver of the semi-truck was arrested at the scene. The truck was impounded, RPS said.

No injuries were reported.

As a result, a 38-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont. was charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol or Drug or Combination.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Nov. 24.