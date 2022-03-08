Man charged with impaired driving after three-vehicle crash near Caledonia: OPP

A 79-year-old man faces impaired driving charges and other offences following a three-vehicle crash near Caledonia on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police said just before 8:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving three vehicles at Highway 6 and Haldimand Road 66.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man was transported to the nearest OPP detachment for additional testing and charged with the following:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood

Failure to stop after accident

Careless driving

Failure to report accident

The man’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

He will appear in Cayuga court at a later date.