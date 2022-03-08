iHeartRadio

Man charged with impaired driving after three-vehicle crash near Caledonia: OPP

A 79-year-old man faces impaired driving charges and other offences following a three-vehicle crash near Caledonia on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police said just before 8:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving three vehicles at Highway 6 and Haldimand Road 66.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man was transported to the nearest OPP detachment for additional testing and charged with the following:

  • Driving a motor vehicle while impaired
  • Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood
  • Failure to stop after accident
  • Careless driving
  • Failure to report accident

The man’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

He will appear in Cayuga court at a later date.

