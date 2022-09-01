iHeartRadio

Man charged with impaired driving after woman killed in crash in Nanaimo, B.C.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Nanaimo RCMP say a man has been charged following a highway crash that killed an elderly woman last year.

The crash occurred at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Cranberry Avenue on May 20, 2021.

Witnesses at the time reported seeing a 74-year-old woman turning left onto the highway from Cranberry Avenue when a white pickup truck drove through a red light, colliding with the woman's car.

The elderly woman was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP say the driver of the truck, 50-year-old Colin Hewitt, was arrested on Friday on charges of impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and impaired operation of a vehicle over .08 blood alcohol level causing death.

Hewitt was released later that same day on bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Nanaimo Provincial Court. 