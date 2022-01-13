Man charged with impaired driving in October double fatal crash
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
An Ontario man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving in a crash that killed two people in 2021.
Christopher Scott Way, 29, faces two counts of each charge, RCMP announced in an update on Thursday.
On Oct. 27, 2021, two vehicles crashed on a highway southwest of Edmonton. The pair of victims, whose names and ages were never released by police, died at the scene.
RCMP have not provided any other details about how the crash occurred.
Way is scheduled to appear in court in Breton, Alta., on March 8.
