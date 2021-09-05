Man charged with impaired following collision involving police cruiser
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A man is facing an impaired driving charge after allegedly crashing into a police cruiser in Chatham.
Chatham-Kent police say early Saturday morning an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop with the emergency lights flashing when another driver turned onto the road and collided with the cruiser.
Police say the collision caused minimal damage.
The 36-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation and taken to police headquarters to submit a breath sample.
Police say the driver registered nearly 4.5 times the legal limited and was charged with Driver Over 80.
Once sober he was released with a future court date.
