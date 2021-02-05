Woodstock police have charged a Brantford, Ont. man with impersonating an officer, among other offences, after reports of a suspicious person.

Officers responded to the area of George and Huron streets around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after calls regarding a man in a white van.

Police say the vehicle fled at high speeds as a cruiser arrived on scene, before being stopped at a dead end.

When officers were finally able to stop the vehicle, a search found a prohibited weapon, a police inner Kevlar vest and a jacket with a police service patch.

As a result, a 51-year-old was arrested and charged with:

personating peace officer (badge, using uniform, or equipment)

two counts of failing to comply with undertaking

common nuisance endangering life

flight from peace officer

two counts of failing to comply with probation order

carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition

possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to probation order

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Police are reminding anyone who is approached by a suspicious person who makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable, to contact them.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.