Man charged with indecent act at Vancouver's Langara College

A man has been arrested and charged with committing an indecent act at Vancouver's Langara College last month, according to police.

About two weeks ago, the Vancouver Police Department announced it was investigating three instances in which a man allegedly exposed his genitals on campus.

A week after that a suspect photo was released, with police saying the person pictured was suspected of all three incidents, which happened on March 20, March 27 and April 19.

On Tuesday, a man was arrested and charged "in relation to a March 27 incident," Const. Tania Visintin said in a release.

Christopher Ram, 35, was spotted by patrol officers in Vancouver Sunday near Main Street and Terminal Avenue and they "took him into custody without incident," Visintin added.

According to the VPD, Ram was wanted province-wide "for two unrelated indecent acts" when he was arrested.

Despite this development, Visintin says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 604-717-0604.