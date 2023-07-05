Man charged with indecent act in women's washroom in Burnaby, RCMP say

A man has been charged with allegedly committing an indecent act in a women's washroom in a Burnaby park in the middle of the afternoon, according to authorities.

The victim, Mounties say, reported the incident almost immediately after it occurred at roughly 2 p.m. and officers were sent to the scene at Rene Memorial Park. No details about the indecent act have been provided.

"The suspect was located and taken into custody a few blocks away approximately 15 minutes after the initial call," a statement from the Burnaby RCMP says.

“It is because of the quick thinking and assistance of the public that we were able to locate and arrest this individual,” the statement continues.

Christopher Johnson, 48, has been charged with one count of committing an indecent act and released from custody with conditions including a prohibition on being at parks, swimming areas, playgrounds, schools and daycare centres.