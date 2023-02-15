Man charged with indecent acts at post-secondary schools, police believe there may be more victims
A man has been charged after allegedly performing indecent acts at Edmonton post-secondary campuses, and police believe there may be additional victims.
On Feb. 8 and Feb. 12, police received reports about a man following females at the NAIT main campus and University of Alberta area in his vehicle with the window down while masturbating.
In one case, the man verbally harassed one victim while masturbating, the Edmonton Police Service said.
He was described to police as a white man with a red beard driving a silver or grey BMW SUV.
On Feb. 12, a peace officer located the man and tried to do a traffic stop.
The driver took off, but was arrested by police on Feb. 13, EPS said.
He has been identified as David Adams, 28.
Adams has been charged with four counts of indecent acts and criminal flight.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and are encouraging them to call police at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
