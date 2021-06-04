Man charged with indignity to a dead body is Sarnia, Ont. suspicious death investigation

Sarnia police are awaiting the results of a post mortem to determine how an elderly person died last weekend, but a 49-year-old has been charged.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, Sarnia police attended a residence in the 700 block of Cardiff Drive to check the welfare of the occupant.

When they arrived they discovered the body of an elderly individual.

Police have listed the death as suspicious as they await the results of a post mortem.

However, a 49-year-old has been charged with committing and indignity to a dead body.

The suspect is in custody and will appear in court on June 9.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.