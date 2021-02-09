One man has been arrested after Mounties in the Comox Valley disrupted a suspected counterfeit money manufacturing operation.

Police began investigating last month after receiving several reports of counterfeit money in the community.

Investigators gathered surveillance video and identified a suspect, who was arrested on Jan. 20.

The RCMP later executed a search warrant on a hotel room and found a suspected counterfeiting operation, including a printer, paper and fake bills.

“When a business accepts counterfeit bills, they are not reimbursed by anyone and they lose all of that money,” said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a statement Tuesday.

“This is particularly unfortunate during a time that small businesses are working hard to stay open through the pandemic,” she added.

A 50-year-old man is facing charges of making and possessing counterfeit money.