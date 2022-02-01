Man charged with manslaughter after teen girl dies in Simcoe, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man with manslaughter, and another person with drug trafficking, following the death of a teenager in Simcoe, Ont.

Emergency crews were first called to a home on Patterson Street on Aug. 27.

Rachel Cook, 17, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

A 41-year-old Simcoe man was initially charged with trafficking substances and breaching probation.

In a Feb. 1 news release, police say he's also been charged with manslaughter as well as criminal negligence causing death.

A 41-year-old Norfolk County woman has also been charged with trafficking fentanyl in connection to the incident.