Man charged with manslaughter after weekend fight in Brandon: police

A 36-year-old man has been charged following a man’s death in Brandon over the weekend.

Dennis Garrison Blacksmith has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Andre Katzenellenbogen, 31. The charge has not been proven in court.

Brandon police said the pair were involved in a fight in the 700 block of Louise Avenue Saturday morning. Brandon police allege the pair got into a verbal altercation before the fight, and Katzenellenbogen sustained several injuries, including a stab wound.

Katzenellenbogen and Blacksmith were not known to each other, police said.

Blacksmith is set to appear in Brandon court later on Thursday.