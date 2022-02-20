Man charged with manslaughter after woman struck and killed by a vehicle in Renfrew Country, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police says a 27-year-old man is facing a charge of manslaughter after a Petawawa, Ont. woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Renfrew County this weekend.

Officers responded to a reported death at Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew just before 12 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the investigation determined that the victim was struck while outside a vehicle on Hwy. 17 in Horton Township.

The victim has been identified as Jordana Yakabuskie, 29, of Petawawa.

Cole Allard, 27, of Petawawa faces charges of manslaughter and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. Allard will appear in court on Feb. 22.

Highway 17 was closed for most of the day while police investigated.

The Renfrew County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate.