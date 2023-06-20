Man charged with manslaughter in woman's drug overdose death

Windsor police have charged a 27-year-old man with manslaughter in connection to the drug-related death of a local woman.

In December 2022, a 47-year-old woman was found deceased at a residence located in the 3400 block of Wilkinson Lane. Police say an autopsy revealed that she died because of a drug overdose.

“It was determined through the autopsy report cause of death was toxicity from fentanyl and cocaine,” said Windsor Police Service staff Sgt. Edward Novak.

According to police the amount of fentanyl in that supply was more than three times what could lead to a fatality.

Police worked quickly to determine the source of the drugs.

“Later that day a family member was reviewing the cell phone of the decedent and found some concerning text messages and called the police,” Novak said. “The text messages were between the drug dealer and the victim. And there's indication that maybe there was a wrong drug sold.”

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation to identify the victim’s drug supplier.

Through investigation, officers identified 27-year-old Tyler Ouellette as the suspect.

On June 18, around 7 p.m., members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) arrested Ouellette in the 2600 block of Lauzon Rd. He has been charged with manslaughter.

Novak says for the charges to stick there must be a clear line between the drug transaction and the death.

“So for example, someone sells someone quantity of drugs that's either laced with fentanyl, or the wrong drug, and they turn around and take it immediately and there has some continuity or nexus to that death, then that's much easier to prove,” he said.

Defence attorney Laura Joy knows this well.

She’s defended a case where that link could not be drawn and the manslaughter charges against her client were withdrawn.

“If you can't prove that, in my view, that continuity, it's very, very difficult to get a conviction,” Joy said.

Joy says if the victim knows what they’re ingesting and there’s an intervening act before the person ingests the drugs it becomes harder — but not impossible — to prosecute and depends on the fact-pattern and strength of evidence.

“In law, the Crown still has that hurdle of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Joy said. “And often, the facts are all circumstantial, even if you have text messages that indicates a purchase of drugs between a two people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.