Man charged with manslaughter, robbery with firearm in 2020 murder
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 45-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of Darrin Dean Cross, the Edmonton Police Service says.
On Nov. 11, 2020, police responded to a weapons complaint near 102 Street and 120 Avenue. Officers located a victim who had died.
An autopsy two days later confirmed Cross, 37, died of a gunshot wound and that his death was a homicide.
Sheldon Blyan was charged with manslaughter and robbery with a firearm.
