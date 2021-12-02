Man charged with manslaughter, robbery with firearm in 2020 murder

A 45-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of Darrin Dean Cross, the Edmonton Police Service says.

On Nov. 11, 2020, police responded to a weapons complaint near 102 Street and 120 Avenue. Officers located a victim who had died.

An autopsy two days later confirmed Cross, 37, died of a gunshot wound and that his death was a homicide.

Sheldon Blyan was charged with manslaughter and robbery with a firearm.