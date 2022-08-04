Man charged with mischief after allegedly causing 'significant damage' to machinery in Chatham

A man has been charged with mischief after allegedly tampering with machinery on a construction site in Chatham.

Police responded to the complaint around 4 p.m. Wednesday on King Street West.

Witnesses told police the man was seen meddling with the machinery on site. Officers were given a description of the man and his direction of travel.

Police found the man a short distance away from the construction site and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Police learned the man had cut and removed wires from the machinery causing “significant damage.”

The 51-year-old is now facing a mischief charge. He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.