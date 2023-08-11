Man charged with mischief after cenotaph vandalized in Surrey, RCMP say

A 42-year-old man has been charged with mischief in connection to the vandalism of a cenotaph outside of Cloverdale's Museum of Surrey earlier this year.

Surrey RCMP said investigators identified a suspect in the incident, which unfolded at approximately 1:30 a.m. on March 29 when someone was seen dismantling the statue of a kneeling soldier as well as damaging various items outside of the museum.

Upon further investigation, Mounties linked the suspect to another mischief in the area just a couple of hours later.

"It is alleged the suspect damaged the cameras on the outside of a business located in the 17900 block of 56 Avenue," Mounties said in a news release Friday, adding that a report recommending charges in both incidents was submitted to the BC Prosecution Service.

On July 18, Lukasz Paprocki was charged with one count of mischief over $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000.

Paprocki was arrested and has since been released pending his first court appearance scheduled in September.