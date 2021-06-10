Man charged with multiple firearm offences after disturbance at Grande Prairie school

A 41-year-old from Grande Prairie is facing several firearm-related charges in connection with a disturbance at a school.

RCMP responded to a complaint of someone causing a disturbance near a school in the area of 108 Avenue and 104 Street in Grande Prairie on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived and located a man outside the school who was arrested.

After completing a search of the man’s vehicle, RCMP say they seized a loaded handgun, a machete, an axe, and two loaded handgun magazines.

Mounties say a search of a residence within the County of Grande Prairie led them to seize another 28 firearms, including both long guns and handguns, approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition, and multiple firearm magazines.

Robert Howarth, 41, faces five counts of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Howarth remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on June 14.