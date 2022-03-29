Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Victoria

A man has been charged in the stabbing death of another man outside of Lucky Bar in Victoria earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Mohamed Omar was charged with the second-degree murder of John Dickinson, 30, in the early hours of March 1.

Police said they were called to the 500-block of Yates Street for reports of a stabbing around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man with life-threatening stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital where was he later declared dead.

Omar was arrested that same night in the Vic West area.

Family members later identified the victim as Dickinson, and an online fundraiser was set up to help transfer his body to his family in Ontario.

"The world is a little bit of a darker place without his spirit in it," said his sister, Jasmine Bauer, on March 2.

"I think if you asked anybody that knew him, they’d say the same thing."