Man charged with murder after popular Ontario wine maker found dead
Police in Ontario have charged a man with murder after the death of a popular Niagara region wine maker.
Paul Pender, 54, was pronounced dead on Feb. 3 at a home in Selkirk Ont., which is about an hour west of Niagara Falls, the Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
Hamilton man Bradley House has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with Pender's death.
The 31-year-old is set to appear in court at a later date, police said.
Pender was the Director of Viticulture and Winemaking for Tawse and Redstone Winery, the company said in a statement.
"Paul died unexpectedly under tragic circumstances," the statement said. "We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our manager but our good friend as well."
According to the company, Pender joined the team in 2005 and became head winemaker in 2006. Under his leadership, the company was named 'Canadian Winery of the Year' in multiple years in a row.
Pender was also named winemaker of the year by the Ontario Wine Awards in 2011.
The OPP have not released the cause of Pender's death or the circumstances that led up to it.
-
Two more people in N.L. die from COVID-19, pandemic restrictions set to loosen againNewfoundland and Labrador health officials are once again easing public health restrictions, beginning this weekend.
-
B.C. company fires trucker after cyclist jostled during Saturday's convoyA trucking company in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has fired a driver who allegedly rolled into a cyclist during last weekend's protest convoy in Vancouver.
-
'It's a lot of fun': Mystery sculptor leaves snow penguins around St. Marys, Ont.A random act of kindness in the town of St. Marys, Ont. is getting a lot of attention on social media and has become a fun mystery for community members to solve.
-
Rising cost of milk and dairy impacting farmers, families and food banksThe average family of four is expected to spend an extra $200 on dairy this year as milk prices hit new highs.
-
President and CEO of William Osler Health System out after less than two years in the jobThe president and CEO of William Osler Health System is out after less than two years on the job.
-
Manitoba climbers to represent province for first time at competitionTwo Manitoba athletes are slapping on the chalk as they prepare to reach new heights in competitive rock climbing and represent the province at the national level.
-
Threat against Ottawa police headquarters made to police in wrong OttawaA bomb threat directed at the Ottawa Police Service in the capital of Canada ended up first in the hands of police in Ottawa, Ohio.
-
Man charged after holding two men at knifepoint: N.S. RCMPA man is facing various charges, including assault and forcible confinement, after he allegedly held two men at knifepoint in their vehicle in Cape Breton.
-
Suspect arrested after man stabbed in the face, Vancouver police sayA suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked three strangers — including stabbing a man in the face — in downtown Vancouver Monday night.