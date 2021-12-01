Man charged with murder after suspicious death in Sandy Bay, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP, Prince Albert police and the Coroners Service are investigating a suspicious death which occurred in Sandy Bay on Monday.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., Sandy Bay RCMP responded to a report of a seriously injured male brought to the local health clinic, according to a news release. Nickison Bear died shortly after.

Nicholas David Paul Bear, 23, of Sandy Bay is charged with second degree murder, RCMP say.

Bear appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court via phone at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.