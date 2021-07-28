Man charged with murder following stabbing death outside downtown Edmonton convenience store

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man outside of a downtown Edmonton convenience store.

Police responded to a store near 115 Street and 107 Avenue just after 6 p.m. on July 12. Officers found 31-year-old Elmer Daurie in medical distress.

He was later declared dead by paramedics on scene.

An autopsy confirmed Daurie died of what police term "a sharp force injury."

Thomas Franklin Jobb was arrested in Dawson Park on July 23.